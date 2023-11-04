County 10 Law Enforcement Log/Crime Coverage weekly recap: October 30-November 4

(Fremont County, WY) – Below are the Law Enforcement Logs for each agency that provides them, as well as any of this week’s notable crime/law enforcement coverage from County 10.
Lander Police Department Law Enforcement Logs:
Riverton Police Department Law Enforcement Logs:
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Logs:
County 10 Crime/Law Enforcement Coverage For This Week:
- Body discovered at Johnny Behind the Rocks trail system identified; death ruled as suicide
- RPD seeks assistance identifying three suspects involved in a reported crime – November 3
- Woman faces animal cruelty charge after reported history of K9 neglect
- WYDOT: Fremont County DUI Team arrested 3 impaired drivers in Riverton during operation
- Wyoming, Colorado join forces for impaired driving enforcement for the 2023 ‘Border War’
- Fremont County man sentenced for felony firearm possession after reported April bike path assault in Riverton
- Local man pled ‘not guilty’ to multiple sexual abuse charges
- Debut of multi-jurisdictional Fremont County DUI Team a success, RPD reports
- Riverton Police Department seeking assistance to identify occupants of vehicle seen in security footage
- Riverton man charged after reportedly killing service dog with blowgun
- Reported strangulation foiled by stabbing; local man faces felony assault charge