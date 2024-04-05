Fire up your grills – The Porter’s What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest is back!

Calling all grill masters, BBQ enthusiasts, and foodie fanatics! The weather is warming up and that means the grills are firing up. It’s that time of the year when Porter’s Mountain View Supply proudly presents this much-awaited annual event. You know it as the Porter’s BBQ Battle but it’s been rebranded as the What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest! Get ready to showcase your culinary skills as we kick off this flavorful journey from April 8th to June 18th. That gives you 11 weeks to get those photos entered!

For years, Porter’s has been synonymous with top-notch grilling supplies, and this contest is their way of celebrating the passion and creativity of our community. From Fremont County to Natrona County, we’re inviting all backyard chefs to join in the fun. That’s right! This year the contest includes Natrona County and Fremont County residents.

So, what’s the deal? It’s simple: Share your BBQ masterpiece with us on Facebook using the hashtag #whatsgrillin and tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in your post. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time griller, everyone’s welcome to participate!

But wait, there’s more! This year we’re turning up the heat with an amazing grand prize: a Weber Pellet Grill! Imagine the mouthwatering possibilities that await with this top-of-the-line grill.

Now, let’s talk strategy. Want to increase your chances of taking home the bacon, er, grill? Here are a few pro tips to ignite your creativity:

Publicize Your Post: Ensure your Facebook post is set to public so everyone can feast their eyes on your culinary creations. Bring on the Cuteness: Incorporate your kids and pets into the shot for an added dose of adorable charm. Trust us; cuteness sells! Quantity and Quality: Don’t be shy! Feel free to submit as many drool-worthy photos as your heart desires. Show us the full range of your grilling prowess! Don’t Forget the Tag: It’s the key to entering the contest. Include #whatsgrillin in your post and tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply to make sure we see your delicious masterpiece.

And here’s the juicy part – besides the grand prize, there will be plenty of fun giveaways and surprises along the way. Keep your eyes peeled on Porter’s Facebook page for updates and competition insights, AND to scope out the delicious competition!

Need help lighting up the fire on your grill? Porter’s has you covered! Beginning on Monday, April 8th, the first person to post a #whatsgrillin photo wins the prize of your choice. This gives you the weekend to take your best grilling photos but please don’t post until Monday.

The winner can choose between the following:

2 Boxes of Jealous Devil wood pellets

1 20lb Bag of Jealous Devil Lump charcoal and a Pull Start Firestarter

1 10lb Box of Jealous Devil Briquette charcoal and a pull start Firestarter

1 Flame King LP bottle (no propane)

We’ll let you know if you’re number one and you can pick up your prize at Porter’s in Casper or Riverton!

What are you waiting for? Dust off your apron, gather your ingredients and fire up those grills. The What’s Grillin’ Photo Contest awaits, and it’s time to turn up the heat! Let’s see what delicious delights you’ll bring to the table. Ready, set, grill! 🍔🔥