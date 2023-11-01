County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 1, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Howell, Jeremiah, 25, Riverton, Public Intoxication, 2 City Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was rolling around on the ground after falling

Agency Assist: Cowboy Lane, 9:54 PM, Available Narrative: Report pending

Lincoln, Anthony, 19, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of hearing fighting and what sounded like a female being thrown from a vehicle she was trying to hold on to; “All of those involved had been drinking when an argument broke out. At one point the 18 yoa female victim jumped onto the running board of the vehicle and then fell off when the driver applied the brakes and hit her head on the ground. She was later taken to the hospital by EMS. Officers interviewed the driver and arrested Anthony Lincoln, 19 yoa from Riverton for MUI with a BAC of .125 and a Fremont County Warrant. It was later determined that the 18 yoa female victim had a BAC of .380”

Kilcrease, Alyssa, 22, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject hitting and shoving everyone in the house; “Alyssa Kilcrease, 22 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .257”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Sex Offense: 11:51 AM, Available Narrative: “A report was taken and an investigation has been initiated”

Intoxication: N Federal Blvd., 3:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a group passing around a bottle in the ally; “Group of three were moved along”

Indecent Exposure: W Park Ave. 4:48 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a male subject urinating on the Library walls; “55 yoa male matching the given description was contacted and denied the allegations and then complained of heart pains whereupon he was transported by EMS. The officer then reviewed video footage which showed that the fellow had indeed urinated in public as originally reported. The officer then prepared two citations to be served: One for Interference for lying and the second for urinating in public. When he went to serve them up at the hospital the guy had already been released and he will be served when next contacted”

PD Accident: Webbwood Road, 5:00 PM, Available Narrative: “A blue 2001 Dodge was westbound on Webb Wood road and failed to stop for the red light at it’s intersection with North Federal Blvd. As he crossed the intersection he was struck on the passenger side by a south bound silver 2018 Buick passenger car. There was major damage to both vehicles and they were both towed. The driver of the Dodge, Isaiah Antunez, 21 yoa from Riverton was cited for No Insurance, No Valid Driver’s License, No Registration and Running the red light. There were no injuries”

Intoxication: N Broadway Ave., 9:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on a bench; “29 yoa male was transported by EMS due to a possible high BAC”

Assault: N Broadway Ave., 11:36 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a female subject came inside saying someone hit her and knocked her teeth out and was also bleeding profusely; “A report has been started on this but not completed. Involvements do not show any arrests”

MIP/MUI: Peck Ave., 11:52 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an underage drinking party; “There is no narration on this yet but involvements show that the following individuals were cited for MIP: Ryan Nunn 19 yoa from Lovell, Daniel Huerta-Tzompa, 19 yoa from Riverton, Branmer Gaehring, 20 yoa from Riverton, Julia Tofani-Bilavosa, 19 yoa from Riverton, Sran Williams, 18 yoa from Wall South Dakota, Trisha Lammers, 18 yoa from Orient South Dakota, Sienna Seabolt, 18 yoa from Dubois, Ranveer Sanduv, 19 yoa from Riverton, Pearo Perucetti, 20 yoa from Riverton, Devon Benson, 19 yoa from Riverton, Kylee Washakie, 19 yoa from Fort Washakie, and Sydney Jones 19 yoa from Farson”

Hit and Run: E Sunset Drive, 6:25 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject ran over their mailbox in the middle of the night; report taken