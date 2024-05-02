More

    Cool, mostly sunny conditions for Thursday; snow showers possible tonight

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, May 2, will be mostly sunny, with partly cloudy and cooler conditions tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow showers will potentially make their way across the region overnight, but accumulations will generally be less than an inch across lower elevations.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area in the 40’s.

    Lows tonight will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

    h/t NWSR
