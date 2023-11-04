County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 3, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Arthur, Patrick, 42, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject harassing people and children; “Responding officer located a fellow matching the description nearby and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved business. When a routine check for wants was ran on Patrick Arthur, 42 yoa from Riverton it was found that he had a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Pay Fines and he was arrested”

Willow, Kenneth, 24, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised they were threatened with a gun; “Officer contacted those involved and no evidence of a gun was found and alcohol consumption was involved. A routine check for wants produced a Fremont County Warrant for Kenneth Willow, 24 yoa from Riverton and he was arrested on that with a BAC of .243. An assault had occurred and a 48 yoa male victim was taken to the hospital. A report was taken and further action is pending review of Library surveillance video when they open up later”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: College View Drive, 7:49 AM, Available Narrative: “A white 1994 Chevrolet pick up truck was west bound on West Main approaching it’s intersection with College View Drive when an east bound red 2016 Nissan attempted to turn left in front of it and the collision occurred causing major damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries and a report was taken”

Property Destruction: N 16th East Street, 10:53 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a slashed tire; “The truck was parked on the street in the 500 blk of N 16th East and had the rear driver’s side tire slashed and the rear view mirror broken. Total damage was estimated at $600. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified”

Theft: W Main Street, 3:46 PM ,Available Narrative: RP advised their wallet was stolen from their purse; “Lady momentarily left her wallet unattended in her shopping cart and returned to find it missing. A report was taken and video surveillance tapes will be reviewed for possible further information”