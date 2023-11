(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying the “owner, driver, and/or passengers of the red vehicle” seen in the below security footage and picture, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on November 1.

“Though the quality is not the best, if you think you can identify the vehicle or any of the individuals located within it, please contact the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891 in regards to case number R23-08431.”