Opening Night at the Ball Park

The Riverton Babe Ruth baseball season opened Tuesday night with a thrilling 5-4 win over visiting Lander at the fields on Major Avenue. A collision at first base – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton and Lander sport just a single team each this summer. The boys were eager to get after it on a cool, blustery evening on the last day of April.

Lander took an early 2-0 lead in their first at bat with a single, a walk, and a hit batter. They scored on a pair of passed balls.

Advertisement

Ground out to the pitcher – h/t Randy Tucker

Grayson Clark took the mound in the second and third innings. He struck out five of the eight Lander batters he faced, giving up a single and one walk with the other out a fly ball caught by Heil at second base.

Tagged out at third – h/t Randy Tucker

The lead held for three innings until Riverton tied it in the bottom of the third on singles by Zander Weliever and Kingston Limpy and a walk by John Hull. Both of Riverton’s runs also came on based balls.

Advertisement

The two rivals exchanged two-run innings in the fourth with all but one run scored on either a wild pitch or a passed ball.

Basyn Anderson hit a double to right field that scored Hull. Riverton coach Ted Ray worked with Basyn Anderson and Grayson Clark – h/t Randy Tucker

Hull took the mound in the top of the fifth and gave up a single and a walk before striking out the next three Lander batters.

Advertisement

A play at second base – h/t Randy Tucker

Miles Rico opened the final inning with a double behind the shortstop. He advanced to third and scored the game-winning on a passed ball.

Riverton hosts Rawlins on Thursday at 7 pm.

Advertisement

Down the tube – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander 2 0 0 2 0 – 4 4 0

Riverton 0 0 2 2 1 – 5 8 0

Riverton –Cambden Heil 1-1, Basyn Anderson 1-2, Aiden LeBrun 1-1, Daegen Weber 1-2, Miles Rico 2-2, Aaron Hutchison 0-1, Lawson Gavin 0-0, M. Hilyard 0-1, Jordan Hanson 0-1, John Hull 0-0-, Zander Weliever -11, Liam Garner 0-1, Clark 0-1, Kingston Limpy 1-1, Nathanial Sage 0-1, Colin Thompson 0-1, Manny Ramos 0-1. Totals 8-17

Lander – Galeno 1-2, Aiden 1-2, Henry 0-1, Tanner 1-2, Quentin 0-0, DeMarcas 0-1, Braden 0-1 Andrew 0-2, DeSean 1-2, Jace 0-0, Peyton 0-2, Cormac 0-2 Carson 0-2. Totals 4-19

WP: Cambden Heil (1) 1H, 3K,1BB, Grayson Clark 1H, 5K, 1BB, Aiden LeBrun 1H, 3K, 2BB, John Hull 1H, 3K, 1BB

LP: Galeno (1) 4H, 1K, 2BB, Tanner 4H, 5K, 3BB