Coffee Time: Learn more about Saturday’s ‘Ballgowns & Badges’ fundraiser, put on by the FCLEF

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Brett Johnson, the president of the Fremont County Law Enforcement Foundation (FCLEF).

Johnson spoke with us on the phone about this Saturday’s Ballgowns & Badges gala fundraiser, happening on May 4 at the Chandelle Center in Riverton.

The fundraiser goes toward aiding local law enforcement for things like gear, training, transportation and much more.

Johnson provides details about the event, which you can also read about here, and also chats about the formation/need of the FCLEF in the full Coffee Time interview below.





