Local man pled ‘not guilty’ to multiple sexual abuse charges

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Brown, age 36, of Fort Washakie, was arraigned on October 31 on three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on November 1.

Brown pled “not guilty,” and a trial has been set for Jan. 2, 2024 before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

If convicted on all counts, Brown faces 30 years to life imprisonment with five years to life of supervised release, up to a $1.5 million fine, $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2005, and a $600 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

