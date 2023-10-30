Reported strangulation foiled by stabbing; local man faces felony assault charge

(Arapahoe, WY) – Arapahoe man Dennis Bearing faces a felony assault by strangulation charge after a reported incident occurring October 18, according to Federal documents filed from October 25 through October 27.

A Detention Hearing/Preliminary Examination has been set for tomorrow, October 31 before the Honorable Judge Teresa McKee.

On October 18, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department was contacted for a reported domestic assault.

The victim reported that they were asleep in their home when Bearing entered, threw them to the ground, kicked them and punched them in the face, according to the affidavit filed on October 25.

The victim stated they soon hid in a locked bathroom and were attempting to escape out the window, but Bearing busted through the door and resumed hitting them.

Bearing then reportedly threw the victim onto the nearby bed and began to strangle them, at which point the victim stated they began to see “stars” and their vision narrowed.

Just before the victim was about to pass out, a family member then reportedly stabbed Bearing in the shoulder.

This resulted in a physical fight between two, the affidavit continues, and Bearing soon left the residence.

While law enforcement was on scene, they were advised that Bearing was at a nearby residence requesting EMS assistance.

Law enforcement soon arrived at that location and placed Bearing under arrest for the reported assault.

Bearing was then transported to the hospital to treat his injuries, as was the victim.

An assault by strangulation felony charge holds a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Bearing’s Detention Hearing/Preliminary Examination will take place on October 31.

County 10 will provide updates on Bearing as they become available, which can be found here.