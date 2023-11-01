County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 1, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Surrell, Thomas, 31, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP Advised of an intoxicated male jumping on a car

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated male refusing to leave

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Domestic Abuse: N 2nd Street, 10:13 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that male pushed a female down the stairs at the Courthouse; a report was completed and forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office

Theft: Main Street, 12:11 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifter; unknown suspect took items, UTL

PI Accident: N 2nd Street, 12:24 PM, Available Narrative: 2 vehicle accident

Hit and Run: Canyon Street, 8:32 PM, Available Narrative: report completed, unknown suspect

Vandalism:S 5th Street, 9:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had some kids egg their house

Escape: Buena Vista Drive: 1:07 AM, Available Narrative: assisted FCSO