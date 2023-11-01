County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 1, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.
LPD Arrests:
- Surrell, Thomas, 31, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP Advised of an intoxicated male jumping on a car
- Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated male refusing to leave
LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:
- Domestic Abuse: N 2nd Street, 10:13 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that male pushed a female down the stairs at the Courthouse; a report was completed and forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office
- Theft: Main Street, 12:11 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifter; unknown suspect took items, UTL
- PI Accident: N 2nd Street, 12:24 PM, Available Narrative: 2 vehicle accident
- Hit and Run: Canyon Street, 8:32 PM, Available Narrative: report completed, unknown suspect
- Vandalism:S 5th Street, 9:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had some kids egg their house
- Escape: Buena Vista Drive: 1:07 AM, Available Narrative: assisted FCSO