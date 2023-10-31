County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 31, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Gee, Chad, 47, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping up against the window of a parked car; “Officer did a welfare check on a fellow who was sleeping in his car. He was identified as Chad Gee, 47yoa from Riverton and when it was determined that there was a Riverton City warrant for him he was arrested”

O Neal, Lane, 26, Pavillion, Teton County Warrant, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine; Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was following them in a truck; “Officer located the described vehicle in the area and noted that it had expired plates and pulled it over. The driver was identified as Lane O’Neal, 26 yoa from Pavillion and routine checks found that he had an active Teton County warrant for his arrest. A search incident to his arrest produced a quantity of methamphetamine in several different forms and, due to prior drug convictions, he was charged with felony possession.”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: N Federal Blvd., 1:27 PM, Available Narrative: “A 17 yoa Riverton girl was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet and she turned left out of a business entrance on North Federal Blvd and struck a south bound 2010 Ford truck which resulted in significant damage to both vehicles. The 17 year old was cited for Improper turn. No injuries.”

Drug Use: Major Ave., 1:28 PM, Available Narrative: “A 14 yoa Riverton boy was found to be in possession of marijuana in the form of a vape pen and was cited for that offense and released to his mother”

Trespassing: W Main Street, 5:10 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in front of the grocery store; “30 yoa male was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business and moved along”

Assault: W Park Ave., 8:46 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised 2 subjects assaulted them with a stick; “A report was taken and while the two victims described their assailants they did not know who they were. EMS arrived on scene and treated them. UTL anyone in the area matching the given description”

Intoxication: E Sunset Drive, 9:04 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of 2 intoxicated subjects refusing to leave; “57yoa male again REQUESTED EMS FOR LUNG AND HEART PROBLEMS and was taken to the hospital”

Trespassing; S Federal Blvd., 5:20 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject yelling in a store they had been trespassed from; “Officers located Hauser Harris, 36 yoa from Riverton nearby. Mister Harris had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and so he was cited for Trespassing”