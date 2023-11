(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the three subjects pictured below in relation to a crime that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on November 3. h/t RPD h/t RPD h/t RPD



“If you know who any of these subjects are, please contact Officer Johnson or Sergeant Sullivan at 307-856-4891 regarding case number R23-08504.”