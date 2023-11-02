County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 2, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Dodge, Brian, 38, Riverton, Criminal Trespassing, Interference, Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the sidewalk; “Brian Dodge, 38 yoa from Riverton was asked to leave the business property several times and refused to do so. When he was told he was under arrest for trespassing he attempted to punch the officer. In the ensuing struggle he also continually spit on the officer and kicked him. Mister Dodge was charged with Criminal Trespass, Interference and Assault”

Potter, Charles, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the library lobby; “Charles Potter, 37 yoa from Riverton was contacted and arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .240. He also had an active Riverton City warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Property Destruction: N 14th Street East, 7:16 AM, Available Narrative: “On Halloween night a 2012 Lincoln which was parked in a residential driveway in the 300 block of N 14th E had a brick thrown through the rear window. A report was taken.”

Property Destruction: E Sunset Drive, 7:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a broken truck window; “The truck was parked next to the curb facing west bound in the 600 block of East Sunset when a river rock which was found inside the vehicle was used to break out the driver’s door window. A report was taken and a suspect is listed in the involvements”

Property Destruction: N 7th Street East, 8:10 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of playground equipment that had been pulled out of the ground; “The playground equipment was overturned but not damaged. Video surveillance taken at 9:19 pm shows five or six individuals were involved. A report was taken”

Property Destruction: Big Horn Drive, 8:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of truck window broken with a rock; “The truck was parked on the street and the victim reported hearing breaking glass around 1:00am. A report was taken with damage estimated at $400”

Theft: E Pershing Ave., 8:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their clown mannequin Halloween decoration was taken; “The mannequin and clothes was valued at $240. A report was taken”

Property Destruction: Westview Drive, 8:56 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a rock thrown through their windshield; “White 2011 Jeep Cherokee which was parked on the street in the 900 block of Westview on Halloween night had it’s front windshield shattered by a river rock. Damage was estimated at $500 and a report was taken”

Vandalism: N Federal Blvd., 9:01 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of graffiti on a building; “Red and blue spray paint. Repair estimated at $100 and a report was taken”

Property Destruction: West View Drive, 3:33 PM, Available Narrative: “Involved a Blue 2008 Toyota Tundra – Report pending”