    Riverton man charged after reportedly killing service dog with blowgun

    County 10 Staff
    h/t RPD

    All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

    (Riverton, WY) – 24-year-old Riverton man David Procter has been charged with cruelty to animals after a reported incident occurring on October 28, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log released on October 30.

    RPD received the call from the reporting party around 6:30 PM, informing that their service dog had been killed.

    During the course of the investigation, RPD officers contacted Proctor, who admitted to shooting the dog with a “blowgun with broadhead style darts,” which ultimately killed the animal, according to the report.

    Procter also had an active Riverton city warrant, which he was arrested for in addition to being charged with cruelty to animals.

    County 10 will provide updates on Procter’s case as soon as they become available, which can be viewed here.

