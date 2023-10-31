More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 26-31, 2023

    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Calvert, Josephine, 34, Fort Washakie, Probation Violation, No Narrative Available
    • Willow, Joshua, 35, Ethete, FCSO Warrant, No Narrative Available
    • Brown, Bryan, 37, Lander, Domestic Violence, Interference with Emergency Call, No Narrative Available
    • Moss, Lorena, 50, Ethete, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject
    • Chingman, Matthew, 28, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available
    • Surrell, Thomas, 31, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available
    • Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the post office

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Theft: Highway 789, 7:13 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they caught a shoplifter on video; bottle of alcohol taken; UTL; under investigation
