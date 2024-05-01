County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 29-May 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Juvenile, 16, Riverton, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject bleeding from the stomach; click here for full details; “Alma Addison, 36 yoa from Casper, who was also present, was taken into custody on two Failure to Appear Riverton Municipal warrants”

Dewey, James, 52, Shoshoni, DWUI, Available Narrative: none

Soundingsides, April, 38, Riverton, 3 County Warrants, Available Narrative: “April Soundingsides, 38 yoa from Riverton was pulled over for making an unsafe lane change and nearly causing an accident. Routine checks for wants produced three Fremont County arrest warrants for Failure to Appear and Probation Revocation and she was taken into custody”

Norse, Rudolph, 55 Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject drinking on the side of a building; “Rudolph Norse, 55 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure To Appear”

Jenkins, Katerra, 42, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised they wanted a subject out of their house; “Katera Jenkins, 42 yoa from Riverton wa arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved residence”

Bigmedicine, Doug, 46 Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who might have been trouble breathing near the bike path; “Responding officers located and identified Doug Bigmedicine, 46 yoa from Ethete and took him into custody on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

Bell, Jannelle, 28, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping at the picnic table

Antelope, Shawn, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject on the side of the building who appeared to be sleeping; “Officer located Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .284”

Piper, Corey, 33, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a drunk subject on their porch who wouldn’t leave; “Officer located Cory Piper, 33 yoa from Riverton and arrested him on a Riverton Municipal warrant”

Whiteman, Falling Star, 20, Lander, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects trying to get into their house; “Falling Star Whiteman, 20 yoa from Lander was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .229”

Massey, Anthony, 43, Mobile Alabama, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who appeared intoxicated; “Responding officers contacted Anthony Massey, 43 yoa from Mobile Alabama who was sitting behind the wheel of a white 2023 Toyota Highlander which was parked and running. Mister Massey displayed obvious signs of intoxication and then failed the field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and a later ECIR test indicated a BAC of .204”

Ghostbear, William, 47, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subjects; “Responding officers located two individuals and one was issued a No Trespass notice and left the property. The other, William Ghostbear, 47 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Tso, Kristy, 29, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in a for sale vehicle

Twobulls, Shyleen, 35, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying near the City of Riverton sign; “Shyleen Twobulls, 35 yoa from Riverton was arrested on three Riverton Municipal warrants for Failure to Appear”

Nephi, Stacey, 49, Fort Washakie, Assault, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects fighting; “Officers arrested Stacey Nephi, 49 yoa from Fort Washakie for Assault and Interference after he refused to identify himself. The 39 yoa victim was transported to the hospital by EMS”

Bell, Dawn, 44, Riverton, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “Stolen vehicle which was described as tan 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was located parked at a business in the 800 block of South Federal Blvd with two individuals inside. Officers arrested Dawn Bell, 44 yoa from Riverton for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and the passenger, Lloyd Wallowingbull, 46 yoa from Ethete on an active Fremont County warrant. Mister Wallowingbull was also found to be in possession of a small amount of Methamphetamine and he was also charged with that offense”

Wallowingbull, Lloyd, 46, Ethete, County Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: See above

Hill, Wallace, 28, Fort Washakie, County Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with a warrant; “Wallace Hill, 28 yoa from Fort Washakie was located and arrested on a Fremont County warrant. In a search incident to his arrest Mister Hill was also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and he was also charged with possession of that substance”

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 41, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying in the middle of the street

Yellowfox, Charlo, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out by the canal; “Charlo Yellowfox, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .169”

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave and bothering customers

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Sex Offense: 8:47 AM, Available Narrative: Investigation initiated with no further details

Assault: E Sunset Drive, 7:45 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault; “The 39 yoa victim had been struck in the face and was transported by EMS. A report had been started on this and a suspect has been named”

Assault: N Federal Blvd., 10:44 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault; “Corey Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton was cited for Battery for hitting a 50 yoa male in the head”

Sexual Assault: 11:13 AM, Available Narrative: R advised of a cold report sex assault; “Officers are attempting to gather information on an incident which possibly occurred six years ago”

Theft: College Hill Drive, 11:50 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “A blue 2016 Subaru, Wyoming plate #10-42120 was stolen from in front of the RP’s residence in the 3000 block of College Hill Drive. Shortly after the report was taken a citizen called in a suspicious vehicle parked in 2200 block of Broadacres and the stolen car was then recovered there without any damage”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:19 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen items; “Officers located an individual nearby who matched the given description and cited Corey Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton for Shoplifting after he was found to be in possession of $110.00 worth of merchandise he had stolen from the involved business”

PD Accident: W Sunset Drive, 3:51 PM, Available Narrative: “State Accident report pending on a traffic collision involving a white 1997 Ford truck and a yellow 2015 Bluebird school bus. No injuries”

Indecent Exposure: Riverton Public Library, 5:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who urinated in public; “Officer located an individual in the area who matched the given description and cited Eddie Hill, 50 yoa from Kinnear for Urinating in Public”

Fire Dept. Assist: Major Ave., 9:36 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fire in the maintenance shed; click here to read more

Child Abuse/Neglect: N 1st Street, 2:53 PM, Available Narrative: “3 female juveniles were taken into protective custody due to filthy living conditions where they were staying”