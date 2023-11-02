Wyoming, Colorado join forces for impaired driving enforcement for the 2023 ‘Border War’

This Friday, November 3, 2023, will be the 115th meeting in the historic Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams endures as one of the oldest rivalries in college football.

The kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. in Laramie. Gameday Friday will be busy with fans traveling from Colorado and all over Wyoming to Fort Laramie.

On November 3, law enforcement from Wyoming and Colorado will be involved in a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.

Coordinated Enforcement efforts will be conducted in Albany and Laramie County, Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld County, Colorado, before, during, and after the game.

“More than 1 million drivers are arrested in the U.S. every year for impaired driving and Twenty-seven people die every day from impaired driver crashes,” said Colonel Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “When traveling on Wyoming’s roadways make good decisions and find a designated sober driver. Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance.”

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

There have been 119 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2023 compared to 112 a year ago.