105.1 JackFM is not your average rock radio station, as it plays some of the greatest hits from the last 6 decades and from many genres. From classic rock legends like Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac to pop icons like Elton John and Michael Jackson, JackFM has something for everyone.

Listeners can expect to hear a unique mix of hits every time they tune in. Whether you’re in the mood for classic rock, pop, or even some country or hip hop, JackFM has got you covered.

The station’s DJs are also known for their ability to create a cohesive and entertaining listening experience. Their witty banter and entertaining segments will keep you engaged and entertained throughout the day, making 105.1 JackFM the perfect choice for anyone looking for a fun and eclectic music experience.