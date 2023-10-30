County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 30, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

St Clair, Deidray, 27, Riverton, County Warrant, Citation for Criminal Trespass, Available Narrative: RP advised of individuals inside an abandoned house; “The occupants inside the residence initially blocked the doors and then allowed officers entry into the abandoned house. After all was said and done the following action was taken by officers: Cassandra Goggles, 51 yoa from Riverton, Cole Walker, 24 yoa from Saint Stephens and John Abeyta, 42 yoa from Ethete were all cited for Criminal Trespass and released at the scene. Deidray St Clair, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County FTA warrant and cited for Criminal Trespass, Javonn Lynch, 32 yoa from Riverton was arrested on 2 Fremont County warrants and cited for Criminal Entry and Andrea Yellowbear, 43 yoa, was arrested on three Riverton FTA warrants and cited for Criminal Entry”

Lynch, Javonn, 32, Riverton, 2 County Warrants, Citation for Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of individuals inside an abandoned house; “The occupants inside the residence initially blocked the doors and then allowed officers entry into the abandoned house. After all was said and done the following action was taken by officers: Cassandra Goggles, 51 yoa from Riverton, Cole Walker, 24 yoa from Saint Stephens and John Abeyta, 42 yoa from Ethete were all cited for Criminal Trespass and released at the scene. Deidray St Clair, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County FTA warrant and cited for Criminal Trespass, Javonn Lynch, 32 yoa from Riverton was arrested on 2 Fremont County warrants and cited for Criminal Entry and Andrea Yellowbear, 43 yoa, was arrested on three Riverton FTA warrants and cited for Criminal Entry”

Yellowbear, Andrea, 43, Riverton, 3 City Warrants, Citation for Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of individuals inside an abandoned house; “The occupants inside the residence initially blocked the doors and then allowed officers entry into the abandoned house. After all was said and done the following action was taken by officers: Cassandra Goggles, 51 yoa from Riverton, Cole Walker, 24 yoa from Saint Stephens and John Abeyta, 42 yoa from Ethete were all cited for Criminal Trespass and released at the scene. Deidray St Clair, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County FTA warrant and cited for Criminal Trespass, Javonn Lynch, 32 yoa from Riverton was arrested on 2 Fremont County warrants and cited for Criminal Entry and Andrea Yellowbear, 43 yoa, was arrested on three Riverton FTA warrants and cited for Criminal Entry”

Groesbeck, William, 25, Arapahoe, DWUI, Available Narrative: “After several traffic violations were observed William Groesbeck, 25 yoa from Arapahoe was pulled over and failed subsequent field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and a later breath sample at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .165”

Antelope, Shawn, 30, Ethete, County Warrant, Citation for Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects passed out in a booth; “Officers contacted Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Ethete and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant and Nichole Yellowplume, 38 yoa from Riverton and arrested her on a Riverton City warrant. Both of these individuals were linked to an assault which had occurred earlier and they were both cited for Battery for having assaulted a 32 yoa male earlier on the other side of town”

Yellowplume, Nichole, 38, Riverton, City Warrant, Citation for Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects passed out in a booth; “Officers contacted Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Ethete and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant and Nichole Yellowplume, 38 yoa from Riverton and arrested her on a Riverton City warrant. Both of these individuals were linked to an assault which had occurred earlier and they were both cited for Battery for having assaulted a 32 yoa male earlier on the other side of town”

Gothard, Troy, 46, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Trespassing, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a heavily intoxicated male; “Officers located Troy Gothard, 46 yoa from Riverton nearby and he matched the given description. He was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .265. In addition he was charged with Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on an earlier occasion and he also had an active Fremont County warrant”

Procter, David, Riverton, Animal Cruelty, City Warrant, Available Narrative: Read here

Guina, Kanenyn, 18, Riverton, Interference/Resisting, Citation for MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subjects; “Officer found several subjects in the room who had been drinking and cited Jaymon Shoyo, 19 yoa from Forth Washakie for MUI with a BAC of .117 and Medallyon Yellowbear, 19 yoa from Ethete for MUI with a BAC of..091. Kanenyn Guina, 18 yoa from Riverton was cited for MUI with a BAC of .261 and arrested for Interference/Resisting”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Criminal Entry: E Jackson Ave., 7:36 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of individuals inside an abandoned house; “The occupants inside the residence initially blocked the doors and then allowed officers entry into the abandoned house. After all was said and done the following action was taken by officers: Cassandra Goggles, 51 yoa from Riverton, Cole Walker, 24 yoa from Saint Stephens and John Abeyta, 42 yoa from Ethete were all cited for Criminal Trespass and released at the scene. Deidray St Clair, 27 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County FTA warrant and cited for Criminal Trespass, Javonn Lynch, 32 yoa from Riverton was arrested on 2 Fremont County warrants and cited for Criminal Entry and Andrea Yellowbear, 43 yoa, was arrested on three Riverton FTA warrants and cited for Criminal Entry”

Theft: W Main Street, 10:52 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had footage of a suspect leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid items; “A report was taken and the vehicle has been identified. The victim business will provide a list of stolen items after they check their records”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 5:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject stole items; “Involvements show an arrest was made but there are no details on this one yet”

Stab/Gunshot: N 15th Street East, 8:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they accidently shot themself; “Wound to lower right hip via .45 caliber handgun. A report was taken”

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 3:46 AM Available Narrative: RP advised their car was stolen; “The vehicle was later located in a field off of 17 Mile Road with all of it’s contents intact and it was returned to the reporting party”

Loitering: E Main Street, 4:08 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects sleeping on the post office; subjects were moved along

Animal Abuse: N 3rd Street East, 10:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a dog locked in the back of a U-Haul truck which appeared to have someone living in it; UTL

MIP/MUI: Peck Ave., 2:51 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subjects; “Officer found several subjects in the room who had been drinking and cited Jaymon Shoyo, 19 yoa from Forth Washakie for MUI with a BAC of .117 and Medallyon Yellowbear, 19 yoa from Ethete for MUI with a BAC of..091. Kanenyn Guina, 18 yoa from Riverton was cited for MUI with a BAC of .261 and arrested for Interference/Resisting”