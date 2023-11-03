Body discovered at Johnny Behind the Rocks trail system identified; death ruled as suicide

(Lander, WY) – The identity and cause of death has been revealed for the body discovered at the Johnny Behind the Rocks trail system on Highway 287 in Lander on October 25, according to the Fremont County Coroner’s public docket report released to County 10 on November 3.

The report identified the deceased as 59-year-old Sandra Bellah.

The cause of death was ruled as suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No relevant toxicology was revealed in the report, which stated that Bellah’s personal effects were released to her family.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) now or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

For Fremont County and Wyoming resources, click here.