County 10 Law Enforcement Log/Crime Coverage weekly recap: September 11 – September 15

(Fremont County, WY) – Below are the Law Enforcement Logs for each agency that provides them, as well as any of this week’s notable crime/law enforcement coverage from County 10.
County 10 Crime/Law Enforcement Coverage For This Week:
- Walmart temporarily evacuated due to bomb threat Saturday
- Search for missing 76-year-old suspended Monday
- FCSO: 442 bookings reported for July, August
- Duran sentenced to 8-10 years for role in 2022 homicide of Ashley Dewey
- Riverton Police Department joins ‘Ring Neighbors’
- RPD seeks assistance identifying theft suspect – September 15
- Brandon Monroe receives two concurrent life sentences for 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt, Rudy Perez
- Two locals sentenced for unrelated assault charges, DOJ reports