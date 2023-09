UPDATE: The suspect has been identified.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking public assistance in identifying a theft suspect, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on September 15.

“The Riverton Police Department is attempting to identify the following suspect related to a theft case.

h/t RPD Facebook page

“If you recognize them, please contact Officer Amos at 307-856-4891, in reference to incident # R23-07213.”