County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 26, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Fox, Richelle, 45, Riverton, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with a knife wound to the leg; “The 42 yoa victim had sustained a 2 1/2″ slash wound to her shin which she received the night before in the 200 block of N 3rd E. After officers conducted an investigation they located and arrested Richelle Fox, 45 yoa from Riverton for Aggravated Assault”

Hamilton, Lynae, 28, Ethete, Municipal Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of three subjects in a physical fight; “Sierra Lee, 28 yoa from Lander and Lynae Hamilton 28 yoa from Ethete were both cited for Battery for having assaulted the 45 yoa female victim. Ms. Hamilton was then arrested on two Riverton Municipal warrants”

Twobulls, Shyleen, 35, Riverton, County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject walking in the middle of the road; “Officers located Shyleen Twobulls, 35 yoa from Riverton and arrested her on two active Fremont County warrants”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Stab/Gunshot: W Sunset Drive, 7:10 AM, Available Narrative: “This incident occurred on the reservation;” no further information available

Theft: S 8th Street East, 7:24 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen truck/guns; “Report taken on a stolen black 2017 Chevrolet Pick Up with Wyoming plate #9-1112 along with two pistols which were inside. The truck, which is registered to Big Hor Co-Op, was entered into NCIC”

Robbery: City Park, 10:22 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had money taken from them; “Officer took a report from the 81 yoa victim who said he had been sitting on a bench in City Park when a group of people approached and stole two $100 bills which he had in his shirt pocket. After investigating the incident further the officer was able to confirm the victim’s story and suspects have been named. The investigation continues”

Weapon Offense: N Federal Blvd., 2:30 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who got on their face with “an AR 15;” “While the suspect, who was described as a white male 55-60 yoa with a goatee and five o’clock shadow, brandished the weapon he did not point it at the RP but did threaten him. A report was taken and surveillance video of the parking lot will be reviewed for possible further”

Theft: Big Bend Ave., 3:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen gun; “The pistol was last seen in the RP’s company vehicle where it had been left parked by Big Bend and West Main street. Initially the RP thought he had possibly left it elsewhere but then realized it had been stolen and reported it. The tan colored Glock 9mm pistol, valued at $680 has been entered into NCIC”

Theft: Big Horn Drive, 3:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen gun; “Vehicle had been left unlocked and was parked in front of the residence in the 900 block of Big Horn Drive. The Ruger LC9S 9m pistol valued at $282 was entered into NCIC”

Fire: E Main Street, 2:19 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a house fire with a subject trapped inside; “An investigation has been initiated on this and Chief Hurtado will be issuing a press release“