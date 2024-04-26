Riverton Police, Fire Departments investigating house fire that resulted in one death

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police and Fire Departments are investigating an overnight house fire, according to a release issued by RPD on April 26.

The fire occurred on the 1300 Block of E Main Street, shortly after 2:00 AM this morning, and resulted in one death.

“Riverton emergency responders arrived at the burning home and discovered a deceased occupant inside the house,” the release states. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The deceased was not identified in the release, which goes on to say that more information will be provided later today “as this investigation is ongoing.”

County 10 will provide updates as soon as they become available.