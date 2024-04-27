Alley – Hollingshead Classic Champs

The Wyoming Track Classic, formerly known as the Meet of Champions was held Friday evening at Harry Geldien Stadium on the Casper Kelly Walsh Campus. Paisley Hollingshead ran away from the field in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

Fremont County can boast the two best girls’ hurdlers in Wyoming in Lander freshman Paisley Hollingshead and Riverton sophomore Addison Alley.

Both ran the best times of their careers in winning the two races.

Advertisement

Alley blistered the track in the 100-meter hurdle race with a first-place time of 15.07. Addison Alley 100 meter hurdle champion – h/t Adria Trembly

Hollingshead cut a full two seconds in her best time of the season to win the event in 45.57.

Hollingshead was also entered in the 100-meter hurdles but worked on changing her approach to the first hurdle from eight steps to seven this week in practice. It wasn’t enough time to make the adjustment and she was off at the first hurdle and had to struggle with four-stepping before she got back into her three-step rhythm.

Riverton’s Samanth Ablard was eight in the 300-meter hurdles.

Advertisement

Samantha Ablard in the 300 meter hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

Joining the three female hurdlers was Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly.

Trembly qualified in the high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediates. The Black Hills State bound football player was fourth in the 110s and fifth in the 300-meters.

Riverton and Lander each sported a runner-up finish as well, with Davian Spoonhunter second in the 3200-meter and Andely Anderson just inches out of first place in the shot put. She was also sixth in the discus.

Advertisement

Wyatt Trembly in the high hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

Four other Tiger girls placed with Daisy Goklish third in the 800-meter run, Avery Bever fifth in the 100-meter dash, Ameya Eddy seventh in the 1600 and Ellie Kaufman breaking the one-minute barrier in the 400-meter dash for eighth place in the 400-meter race.

The boys had one more placer with Riverton’s Marshall Walton 10th in the 3200-meter run.

The Roy Peck Invitational, originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed until Monday due to the heavy rain late last week.

Advertisement

100 Meter Dash: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, TOR 12.40, 5. Avery Bever, LAN 13.03

200 Meter Dash: 1. Taliah Morris, CE 24.60

400 Meter Dash: 1. Lainey Berryhill, LAR 56.30, 8. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 59.64

800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:15.76, 3. Daisy Goklish, LAN 2:20.54 Daisy Goklish was third in the 800-meter run – h/t P.J. Hollingshead

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD, 7. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:32.39

3200 Meter Run: 1. Maggie Madsen, CE 11:10.64

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 15.07, 7. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 16.21

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 45.57, 8. Samantha Ablard, RIV 49.77 Paisley Hollingshead with a first-place medal – h/t P.J. Hollingshead

High Jump: 1. Sarah McNiven, BUR 5-3

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews, RS 11-0

Long Jump: 1. Taliah Morris, CE 19-7.25

Triple Jump: 1. Karson Tempel, CC 36-0.25

Shot Put: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 42-10, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 42-3

Discus: 1. Brynn Sybrant, NC 128-4, 6. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 115-6

100 Meter Dash: 1. Gavin Stafford, BH 10:80

200 Meter Dash: 1. Carson Lundberg, NC 22.09

400 Meter Dash: 1. Bradley Ekstrom, TB 48.12

800 Meter Run: 1. Jonah Rigg, CC 1:55.15

1600 Meter Run: 1. Race Morrell, CC 4:22.33

3200 Meter Run: 1. Lucas Steveson, CE 9:49.80, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 9:54.12, 5. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:12.68, 9. Logan Milek, LAN 10:23.88, 10. Marshall Walton, RIV 10:26.06

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 14.91, 4. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.72

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 39.36, 5. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 40.24

High Jump: 1. Kaiden Lee, NC 6-6

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich, RS 15-6

Long Jump: 1. Gavin Stafford, BH 23-0.125

Triple Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 46-9.75

Shot Put: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 56-8

Discus: 1. Tegen Seeds, DOU 159-3