County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 15, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Hitshew, Tyler, 27, Riverton, Felony Vandalism, Interference, Available Narrative: “The truck had both drivers side windows broken out while parked in the Riverton City Hall lot and after reviewing surveillance video of the incident located Tyler Hitshew 27 yoa fron Riverton several blocks away and identified him as the culprit. Mister Hitshew was charged with felony vandalism in the amount of $1,080 and also charged with interference”

Hardcastle, Jessica, 32, Baker Montana, County Warrant, Interference, Available Narrative: subject “was stopped for a minor traffic violation and initially provided a false name. The officer then determined her true identity through her tattoos. She was subsequently arrested on an active Fremont County warrant and was also charged with interference”

Lajeuness, Sharice, 32, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “After an on scene investigation was conducted officers arrested Sharice Lajeuness, 32 yoa from Riverton for Domestic Battery and Dominic Babbington, 29 yoa for Battery for having assaulted a 25 yoa old male house hold member leaving cuts and bruises and a bloody lip”

Babbington, Dominic, 29, Battery, Available Narrative: “After an on scene investigation was conducted officers arrested Sharice Lajeuness, 32 yoa from Riverton for Domestic Battery and Dominic Babbington, 29 yoa for Battery for having assaulted a 25 yoa old male house hold member leaving cuts and bruises and a bloody lip”

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Property Destruction: E Main Street, 7:41 AM, Available Narrative: Rock was thrown through window

Threatening: Academy Court, 8:26 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they received threatening emails from a subject stating they were going to start fires at gas stations; report pending

Warrant Service: 8:46 AM, Available Narrative: “Flora Swallow, 70 yoa from Riverton was served a City warrant in Riverton Municipal court”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:22 PM, Available Narrative: “GREEN WAGON STOLE FROM OUTSIDE FRONT STORE”

Traffic Offense: W Park Ave., 3:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP Advised that subject “RAN STOP SIGN ON BUS;” Vehicle and owner have been identified and a report is pending

Vandalism: N Federal Blvd., 6:22 PM, Available Narrative: “Minor damage to rental vehicle while it was parked in the motel parking lot. Report taken”