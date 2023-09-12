Search for missing 76-year-old suspended Monday

The search for 76-year-old Steven Allen Keller was suspended on Monday, September 11, according to Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee.

At this point in time, Keller is presumed deceased, Lee went on to say.

On Saturday, September 2, he became separated from his companions just a short distance from the group’s camp near Steamboat Lake in the Wind River Mountains, within the Wind River Reservation.

The remoteness of the area, the high elevation, and the extremely rugged terrain have made searching extremely difficult, and there has been no sign of him.

Keller’s family continues to work with Tribal Game and Fish and possibly a private search contractor.