Showers likely, thunderstorms possible for Friday; Sinks Canyon may see 7-14 inches of snowfall by tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a low pressure center over the Arizona and Utah border will be tracking east/northeast toward Colorado through tomorrow, and as a result we will have showers today, April 26, along with possible thunderstorms for southern Fremont County.

Lipson added that the rain will become steady and more widespread this afternoon, with heavy rain expected tonight into tomorrow.

Higher elevations will most likely experience snowfall today and tomorrow as well, with 7-14 inches of snow possible for the Sinks Canyon area.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that there will be accumulating mountain snow for most of the Wind River Range as well.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s. h/t NWSR