Two locals sentenced for unrelated assault charges, DOJ reports

(Fremont County, WY) – Two Fremont County men were recently sentenced in two separate assault charges, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on September 15.

George Anthony Quiver Sr., age 39, of Ethete, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment for assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on September 12, 2023.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Quiver kicked and stomped the victim’s head, resulting in trauma and bleeding on the brain. Quiver was charged by complaint in April 2023, and pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2023.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson.

Darrell Moss Jr, age 40, of Fremont County, was sentenced to 55 months’ imprisonment for assault by strangulation and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence on September 14, 2023.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Moss hit, bit, and strangled the victim during an incident that occurred in October 2022. The defendant was charged by information then plead guilty in June 2023.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson.