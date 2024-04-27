HappeningNow: Wedding Walk on Riverton’s Main Street

(Riverton, WY) – Brides, event planners, and gift shoppers…Main Street stores and vendors from all over Fremont County have gathered for the Riverton Downtowners’ Wedding Walk, happening today until 4:00 p.m.

Start at Shelle Anderson Photography on 612 E. Main Street and pick up your Bingo card. Look for the gold tassel flags…visit all of the shops and vendors at the Riverton Elks Club, get your card marked off, and be entered in the big gift raffle basket, to be raffled at around 4:15 p.m. during the After Party at Sweet Surprises!

The engagement ring donated by Liberty Pawn will also be raffled at that time.

For more information about the events and activities of the Riverton Downtowners, visit RivertonDowntowners.org Various stores and vendors from all over Fremont County are participating in today’s Wedding Walk on Riverton’s Main Street. (h/t Carol Harper)