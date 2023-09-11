County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 11, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Teran, Samuel, 29, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: Teran, was arrested for striking a 32 yoa female household member in the face and causing her nose and mouth to bleed

Saxton, Wesley, 68, Riverton, Riverton, Probation and Parole hold

Whiteplume, Malcom, 33, St. Stephens, City Warrant

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft from Building: Lincoln Avenue, 11:03 AM, Available Narrative: missing pistol valued at $300; report pending

Drug Use: Major Avenue, 2:52 PM, Available Narrative: Ticket made per SRO request; report pending, no arrests

Weapon Offense: E Monroe Avenue, Riverton, 2:40 AM, Available Narrative: Two calls; one RP advised of gunshots in Rendezvous Pond area, the other advised they heard a pack of coyotes in the area

Vandalism: E Monroe Avenue: 6:16 AM, Available Narrative: vehicle vandalism, “Car was up on blocks with tires removed and had been spray painted with graffiti – Damage in excess of $1,000. Unable to either locate or identify the vehicle’s owner”

REDDI: S Federal Blvd., 11:01 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised driver appeared to be on drugs with girl in car, took three tries for him to pull up to gas pump; vehicle was already southbound when call came in, WHP was notified

Bomb Threat: Available Narrative: Read here.

Ambulance/Medical Assist: S 5th Street East, 8:28 PM, Available Narrative: “Officers administered a dose of NARCAN to an unresponsive female who then came around and was able to identify herself. She was then taken to the hospital for a possible drug overdose by EMS”