Coffee Time: Solero Flamenco and Lander Performing Arts took over the County 10/KOVE Lounge to tease this Saturday’s show

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lauren Flower and Margaret Proctor front Lander Performing Arts, as well as members of the Solero Flamenco group from Houston, who have been performing in Fremont County all week leading up to their big show this Saturday at 7pm, at Lander Valley High School.

(You can purchase tickets here and at the door, but they are selling out fast!)

In addition to chatting with Flower and Proctor about Lander Performing Arts, we also got to speak with Jeremy Garcia (guitarist), Irma LaPaloma (vocalist), Solange “Lali” Calix (dancer), and Andrea Gonzalez (dancer) about the foundations of Flamenco and their time here in Wyoming/Fremont County.

Advertisement

(The percussionist Andres Felix was unable to attend the interview.)

The group was also kind enough to provide a teaser of their performances!

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Lander Performing Arts and Solero Flamenco below!





Advertisement

Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.