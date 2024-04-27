Activate10: LPC’s 2nd annual Rummage Sale

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Pet Connection will host its 2nd annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, May 11, starting at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum Livery Stable.

They are seeking donations of gently used items—furniture, decor, household goods, crafts, art, small appliances, sporting gear, and more! They kindly ask that items be clean and in good working order. (Please no clothing.)

Below is their plan for donating, volunteering and shopping for this fundraiser:

Donate your treasures on Friday, May 10th from 8am to 5pm at the Pioneer Museum Livery Stable.

Volunteer with us starting on Friday, May 10th to organize donations from 8am to 5pm and assist during the sale on Saturday, May 11th from 8 am to 3 pm. Break down and cleanup from 3pm to 5pm.

Shop for great deals and hidden gems on Saturday, May 11th from 8am to 5pm. Save the date and bring your friends for an exciting shopping spree! We will also have The Blushing Burro on site to sell refreshments. Her homemade dog treat sales will benefit the Lander Pet Connection!

Together, we can make a difference for our furry friends! Thank you for your amazing support of a lifesaving cause!