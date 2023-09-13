County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – September 8-12

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; UTL – Unable To Locate

Lander Police Department Arrests:

Oldman, Addrian, Casper, 18, Theft, Interference, MIP, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole a bottle of liquor

Vigil, Michael, 38, Lander, Public Intoxication Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was threatening an older man sitting in a vehicle

Bell, Nataline, 42, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was almost driving off the road a few times at varying speeds

Lander Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fight: Baldwin Creek Road, 12:20 PM, Available Narrative: Two 15 year olds, one 14 year old were all cited for fighting

Intoxication: E Main Street, 5:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject passing a drink around in the parking lot; 26 year old from Riverton, Zachary Coles was cited for open container

Animal Abuse: N 6 Street, 8:24 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a dog tied up, not being fed or watered, with leash so short it was sleeping upright; 28 year old from Lander, Shidawn Gagon, cited for animal cruelty and no dog license

Theft from Motor Vehicle: Main Street, 1:05 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the front license plate was taken along with registration from inside the vehicle

Vandalism: Market Street, 7:57 PM, Available Narrative: Home was broken into, window busted out; report completed, unknown suspect

Theft: Jefferson Street, 9:24 AM, Available Narrative: 12 year old cited for bicycle theft; bike recovered

Traffic Offense: Baldwin Creek, 3:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised BIA officer almost ran over children and crossing guard; follow-up was made