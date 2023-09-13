County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 13, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff's Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Agency Assist: E Madison Ave., 12:15 PM, Available Narrative: Assisted FCSO with eluding suspect and search of the river area around gas hills

MIP/MUI: N Federal Blvd., 5:48 PM, Available Narrative: “14 yoa Riverton girl shoplifted a bottle of wine valued at $22.46 and left the store but returned a short while later when she realized she’d left her cell phone there. She was cited for Shoplifting and MUI with a BAC of .105 and then released to a parent”

Assault Simple: Riverton City Park, 6:37 PM, Available Narrative: “41 yoa male subject was bleeding from his nose and mouth and could only describe his assailant as “A bigger lady” He was transported to the hospital by EMS and a report was taken”