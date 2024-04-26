Wedding Walk, sheep sheering, murder mystery theater, and live music concerts this weekend in the 10!

April showers are right on time, and the May flowers are starting to bloom! Fortunately, many of the events happening this weekend are indoors, but do bring an umbrella just in case we’re graced with that random shower or two!

There’s a Wedding Walk in Riverton, and some awesome live music and concerts going on…not only are things greening up and getting beautiful, the weekends in Fremont County are getting way busier, so if you haven’t already done so, get your event posted on County 10 events. So everyone can mark their own calendars and make plans for this awesome spring/summer season.

Plenty to do, and we’re puttin’ away the boots and breaking out the flip-flops! Greenhouses and garden centers are getting pretty busy, too…and though winter may be over for the most part, the roads can still be oily and slick out there, so be sure to drive safely and courteously.

Most of all…have fun!

On Friday…

Hit the Lights! The Metalica Scholars Concert features Full Blown Mosey in a free outdoor concert tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in front of the Intertribal Center (ITECC). CWC was recently awarded $100K by Metallica’s “All Within My Hands” Foundation, which supports “workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical social services.” The Far East Foodie food truck and the Cedar Bar will be on location for purchasing dinner and drinks (beer/wine). For more information about the awesome AWMH program, visit allwithinmyhands.org or their Facebook page.

Also going on at CWC tonight is the NRA Pistol: Basic Pistol Shooting class. Tonight’s class is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room SC 010 CWC; Saturday’s class will be at the Shoshoni Rifle Range. Next month’s classes include “Personal Protection in the Home.” For more information, visit cwc.edu or their Facebook page.

Have a craving for some cartwheels? Some call ‘em cheesewheels…well, whatever you like to call ‘em, the Riverton Elks Club is having a Cartwheels Dinner fundraiser tonight at 5:30 p.m., 207 E. Main Street. Cartwheels, fries, and a dessert dinner for just $12! Funds raised will go to the DOES to help get them to this year’s Grand Lodge. Find more info on the Elks’ Facebook page. (FYI, the Elks Club will also be participating in today’s Wedding Walk!)

There will be a free screening tonight of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” at 7:00 p.m. in the ACME Theater in Riverton. Telling the story of Kevin Hines, who tried to take his own life by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge at the age of 19…the documentary focuses on “the devastating effects of suicide and the tremendous positive ripple effects of advocacy, inspiration and hope that are helping millions heal and stay alive.” For more information, visit his website. (FYI, Kevin Hines will be the keynote speaker at the 4th Annual Boys & Girls Club breakfast on April 30!).

FCSD #24 Shoshoni Theatre Department presents a whodunnit tonight, “Murder at Rundown Abby,” tonight and tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. at Shoshoni High School, 404 Wrangler Way. Dinner/theater tickets are $20. Visit the website to purchase and for more information!

The Friday Night Dance is back with Rod Mathill & Steve Beazley’s “The Classics” tonight from 7:00-8:99 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center. Put on your dancin’ shoes, feel free to bring a snack (no alcohol, please), and a tip for the band. For more information, visit the RSCC Facebook page or the Riverton Music & Dance Jam Facebook page (FYI…the Jammers have a music jam every Wednesday night, usually at the Holiday Inn. Come on down to join in or stop by to have a listen or two!)

On Saturday…

It’s the last Saturday in the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds for the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market. Starting in May, they’ll once again be in the nice open air and sunshine in the Riverton City Hall parking lot. The market goes from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Want to be a vendor? It’s a great deal at just $10! Contact Ernie at 307-851-7562 or email [email protected]. Visit the Fremont County Master Gardeners’ website at fcgarden.org.

While you’re over there at the Fairgrounds, the Wind River Back Country Horsemen are having their 3rd Annual Tack Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall. English and Western saddles, bits, spurs, reins, leather pieces, halters, bridles, etc…stop by and check it out! Get more info about it and the WRBCH on their Facebook page.

Today is National Drug Take Back Day and the town of Hudson is hosting an event today at their Town Hall from 10:00-2:00 p.m. Hudson Community Heroes and Fremont County Prevention will be there to provide Deterra Deactivation kits. If you can’t make it, permanent medication disposal locations are located throughout Fremont County, so give your medicine cabinet a good spring cleaning! For more information, visit the FC Prevention Partnership Facebook page.

Here come the brides! Take a stroll on Riverton’s Main Street today as the Riverton Downtowners present their Wedding (and Event) Walk. Start at Shelle Anderson Photography at 612 East Main Street and browse several hosting businesses. 17 wedding and event vendors will be participating, plus there’s an after-party at Sweet Surprises and a drawing for a beautiful engagement ring donated by Liberty Pawn! This event is not just for brides-to-be…if you’re an event planner in Fremont County, this one’s for you as well! For more information, visit the Riverton Downtowners Facebook page or website at rivertondowntowners.org.

Have a “Taste of Fremont” at the Fremont Local Market today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 524 E. Main Street in Riverton. Featured producers are Lake View Gardens, Sunrise Bakery and Bjornstrup Ranch. Free samples, and check out their new coffee bar! Visit the FLM Facebook page for more information. (While you’re there, check out Miller Bulk Foods, just around the corner at the end of the building, 110 N. 6th St.)

Now, don’t be sheepish…it’s the annual Sheep Shearing Day at the Pioneer Museum in Lander today from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Kids can watch an actual sheering and learn the history behind it…a free event that is a part of the museum’s Children’s Exploration Series program. The Pioneer Museum is located at 1443 West Main Street; for more information, call the museum at 307-332-3339 or visit their webpage or Facebook page.

What is Shibori Dyeing? It’s a Japanese silk scarf dyeing process. Find out more at a Maker Space 307 workshop today from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at 826 West Main Street. The workshop is $65, which covers the materials for three silk scarves. For more info and to sign up, visit their website or Facebook page.

If you got your tickets…the Riverton Ducks Unlimited Banquet is tonight from 5:30-9:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Games, raffles, silent auction, gun tables…Bunks BBQ dinner at 7:00 p.m. and cash bar. A ive auction will be after dinner. Tickets are $30. For more information contact Brian Hutchins at at 307.840.0582 or Robert Hathaway at 307.221.2061 or visit their website.

It’s Almost Elton John starring Jerred Price! Paws for Life is having a “pawsitively” fantastic concert fundraiser at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. Concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Get your tickets ($30) at Paws for Life Adoption Center at 515 S. Smith Road, or the Stock Doc at 3700 Riverview Rd. More info at almostelton.com.

Bluesy folk artist Paul Hanich plays tonight at The Cedar Bar, 413 East Fremont in Riverton. Music starts at 9:00 p.m. (FYI, the Cedar Bar is hosting a benefit dart tourney on Saturday, May 18th.) More info about their events and activities on their Facebook page.

