County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – September 12, 2023

Riverton Police Department Arrests:

Ridgely, Eugene, 62, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised an intoxicated subject was refusing to leave

Lee, Williamenia, 40, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: subject was “laying along a building” and was found to have a warrant upon making contact

St. Clair, Deidray, 27, Riverton, County Warrant, Resisting, Available Narrative: RP advised of “3-4 INTOX SUBJECTS SET UP A TENT IN THE ALLEYWAY;” “The tent was actually in the back yard of a residence and the property owner wanted the occupants trespassed;” St Clair resisted arrest and had a warrant; the others were issued No Trespass notices and left the area.

Riverton Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: E Main Street, 12:47 PM, Available Narrative: “Officer contacted the 18 yoa male and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved properties”

Welfare Check: City Park Band Shell, 1:49 PM: Available Narrative: RP advised a 2 year old child was in Cit Park “with the transients;” “Officer talked with several transients at the park who were able to identify the two year old child and his mother. Apparently the mother just dropped the two year old off at the park with his puppy and left. The two year old was taken into protective custody and fed and entertained at the police department until social services could come and pick him up. The puppy went to PAWS and an affidavit was prepared and forwarded to the county attorney charging the 32 yoa mother with child abandonment”

Agency Assist: Major Avenue, 10:47 PM, Available Narrative: “Assisted FCSO with a vehicle pursuit which ended south of town”

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: E Adams Avenue, 2:51 AM, Available Narrative: “RP STATING THAT SHE THINKS SHE HEARD A WINDOW BEING BROKEN ON THE E ADAMS APT;” “Officers located an apartment with a broken door window and took a report”