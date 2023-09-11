Walmart temporarily evacuated due to bomb threat Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – A bomb threat was reportedly made for the Walmart Supercenter on N Federal Blvd. in Riverton Saturday afternoon, September 9, according to both the Riverton Police Department (RPD) and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log reports released on September 11. h/t Teri Bailey

RPD received the report of the threat around 3:25 PM on Saturday, in which the caller said “there is a bomb in Walmart” before hanging up.

RPD then contacted store security and management to begin the evacuation process along with the Riverton Fire Department, the call reports state.

The RPD report goes on to state that “nothing suspicious was found in the store.”

In addition to nothing suspicious being found in the store, the reports do not indicate that any perpetrators were detained or arrested in regards to the threat.

County 10 will provide additional details should any further information be presented.