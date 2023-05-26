Memorial Day Weekend events and services kick off Summer in Fremont County

This weekend is the “unofficial” kick-off of Summer…school days are ending, planting season is underway, barbecue grills are firing up, garage and yard sales are popping up, and a thunderstorm (or few) might grace our beautiful Wyoming skies now and again. It’s one of those annual three-day weekends that visitors and travelers make plans around, and as usual, there’s always plenty to do in Fremont County! A reminder that the Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in force…so do enjoy the weekend and have a good time, but also celebrate responsibly and be safe!

Memorial Day itself is for just that: Remembering. Honoring and paying respects to our fallen heroes and loved ones. There was just one time in my life when I was asked to preside at the funeral of a fallen hero, and it was during a time when my son was serving in Iraq. That was probably the most difficult service I’ve ever had the honor of attending, and with the impact being so close to my heart and home, it is one I will never forget. I encourage you to take your family to a Memorial Day service in your town or area; explain the meaning of Memorial Day to your children so they, too, will never forget. The services are listed below (on Monday).

“…Rest, comrades, rest and sleep!

The thoughts of men shall be

As sentinels to keep

Your rest from danger free.

Your silent tents of green

We deck with fragrant flowers;

Yours has the suffering been,

The memory shall be ours.”

From the poem “Decoration Day” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

On Friday…

The City of Riverton is also celebrating National Public Works Week today from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. in the city hall parking lot at 816 N. Federal Blvd. Show your appreciation for Riverton’s Public Works department…take a look at some of the trucks and equipment and have a visit with the operators, find out more about what public works is all about!

Great news…snowshoes are no longer required, so put on those hiking boots instead, ‘cause South Pass City and Atlantic City area campground are now open! Atlantic City opens today; South Pass opens tomorrow (Saturday). Check out SPC’s Facebook page for more info and updates (no fees are being charged for camping in Atlantic City but the water isn’t turned on yet, so remember to pack it in, pack it out).

A foam cannon and a “book tasting”? Now, I admit I’ve never experienced either one of those, but it would be worth checking out as the Lander Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program today from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Kids, adults, and teens can sign up for the reading program and earn prizes…while you’re there, enjoy playing in the foam and snack on some CrackerBox Popcorn! For more info, call the library at 307-332-5194.

Riverton is having a big Community Summer Kick-off Party tonight from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wind River Heritage Center on 1075 S. Federal Blvd. Hot air balloon rides, food, artists, kids activities, and music by Jess Corbett and the Split Rock Boys. For more information, call 307-856-4801.

On Saturday…

Riverton’s law enforcement will be escorting the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” this morning, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Main and 1st Street and ending at 7th Street. Come out to support and cheer them on!

In Dubois, it’s the Veterans Service Fair at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, starting early this morning with a flag-raising at 7:45 a.m. and performances by the Big Wind Singers. The day will be packed with over 50 organizations providing information and resources, workshops and activities for veterans. Speakers include Governor Mark Gordon and Distinguished Service Cross recipient Lee Alley. Veterans are encouraged to bring their families and friends. For more information, visit the NMMV Facebook page.

Gun owners and collectors, it’s the Wyoming Weapons Collectors 34th Annual Memorial Weekend Gun Show happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. This is a huge event (one of the largest) every year, with about 200 tables and around 90 vendors and organizations from all over the state. For more information, visit their website at wyomingweaponscollectors.com

Also in Riverton is the Saltwater Classic Pro-Am Golf Tournament, Saturday through Monday at the Riverton Country Club. Golf pros from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico and Utah compete for awesome prizes, including two New Ford trucks, a new club golf cart, trips to Pebble Beach and St. Andrews…there will be a 50-foot put contest for $10,000 and the Grand Prize”of $1,000,000 on hole #16 on Saturday afternoon! Bleachers will be set up at Hole 16. For more info, visit the country club’s website at rivertoncountryclub.net

The Lander Arts Center will be hosting an album release party for local vocalist and songwriter Fiadh Vincent tonight at 7:00 p.m. Music by Fiadh, Christian Wallowing Bull, and a bit of comedy by County 10’s own Vince Tropea! Appetizer menu by Lander Breadshare, mocktails by Lincoln Street Bakery; the event will also feature some art by local artists. Listen to Vince’s Coffee Time Interview with Fiadh and Christian for more information or visit landerartscenter.com

On Sunday…

Join the Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers for a Community Clean-Up Day planned for Rendezvous Ponds at the end of East Monroe in Riverton. Meet at the ponds at 9:00 a.m.; bags, gloves, water, and healthy snacks will be provided. This a great opportunity to clean up and get the area beautiful for the Free Fishing Day next Saturday!

On Monday, Memorial Day…

Memorial Day Services in Riverton

Monday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Mountain View Cemetery

3540 West Main Street

Memorial Day Services in Lander

Monday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Mount Hope Cemetery Veterans Section

683 Mt Hope Drive

Memorial Day Services in Hudson

Monday, May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Hudson Cemetery

Memorial Day Services at The Path of Honor Memorial

Monday, May 29, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m

3 Ethete Road, Ft. Washakie

facebook.com/WRRVeteransMemorial

Cars, cats, and canines! Get revved up for another awesome adoption event for Paws for Life today, as the Oilfield Ironmen Big Bear Chapter holds their Paws & Pups Auto Show at Carquest today, 1011 N. Federal Blvd. in Riverton. Registration for both motorcycles and vehicles begins at 8:00 a.m.; voting closes at 2:30 p.m. Winners announced at 3:00 p.m. Come out for some fun, and take home your new fur-ever friend!

NOTE: WRTA will not be providing service on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29th. They will resume service on Tuesday, May 30th with their new summer schedule which can be found at GoWRTA.com

Fill up the County 10 event calendar with your Summer events and activities…meetings, too! Click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your info…then share away on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest!