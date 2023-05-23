 A “Saltwater Revival”: Classic Pro-Am Golf Tournament attracts pro golfers this weekend at Riverton Country Club

(Riverton, WY) Coming from the fringe and back onto the green, once again attracting big-name pro golfers and players, The Saltwater Classic Pro-Am Golf Tournament tees off this weekend, May 27-29, at the Riverton Country Club.

“It’s kind of been a long-standing deal for Riverton Country Club, and it kind of just fizzled out over the years,” said Michael Neuman, Riverton Country Club’s Head Golf Pro and Pro Shop manager. “It was really huge at one point…some really big names in the world of golf have come to Riverton, Wyoming for The Saltwater. We’re certainly very excited to bring it back.”

Neuman said that they had reached out to those who have played the tournament before, informing them that they were rekindling it. “The Saltwater sits before all of their tour seasons get kicked off,” he said. “Most of their tours kick off about mid-June, so this fits into their schedule. We’ve had the likes of pro golfer Tom Lehman and other very well-known professional golfers who have won this event. So this is pretty big, and we want to do it in a big way.”

A History of the Saltwater Golf Tournament

A very popular and prestigious men’s tournament at Valley Green developed out of the Pro-Am tournaments held in 1972 and 1973, Tournament Chairman Carl Stultz invented and named it the Saltwater Tournament, taking the name for the oilfield term for killing wells.

On a nearly perfect Labor Day weekend in 1975, the 54-hole tournament was held for 90 amateurs and 30 pro golfers. Organized by Roger Graves, the tournament was popular by players and gallery alike and brought many well-known pros onto the Valley Green golf course. Stultz was Chairman from 1975-1979, with Lloyd Pendergraft as the Chairman in 1977. Local businesses help with the purse, which ranges up to $15,000.

Neuman said that professional golfers from across Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, and Utah will be playing in this weekend’s tournament. “We even have players coming off of their comedy tours to come play,” he said. “This is also a great opportunity for young, mini-tour amateur golfers to come and win some prizes.”

For more information about the Saltwater Classic Pro-Am Golf Tournament, visit the Riverton Country Club’s website at rivertoncountryclub.net.