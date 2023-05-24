Lander, Hudson Memorial Day Services set for May 29

(Lander, WY) — Two key events are scheduled for the communities of Hudson and Lander to mark Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.

The events begin with a Memorial Service at the Hudson Cemetery beginning at 9 am. The

featured speaker will be State Representative Lloyd Larsen. Also included will be the Lander Veterans Service Organization’s Joint Honor Guard and Military Funerals Honors Detail and the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band. Coffee and cookie will be available at the Fire Hall following the ceremony.

At 11 am, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin in the Veterans Section of Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. The featured speaker will be United States Senator John Barrasso. Also included will be a proclamation from Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and the City of Lander, declaring Monday, May 29th, 2023, as Gilbert Rau Day in the City of Lander. This recognition highlights not only the military service but the continued community service of Army veteran Gil Rau.

Also participating will be the Lander Veterans Service Organization’s Joint Honor Guard and Military Funerals Honors Detail as well as the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band and students from LVHS Military Science Class.

These Memorial Services are sponsored by the Town of Hudson, the City of Lander, Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band and all of our local Veterans Service Organizations. All activities are free of charge and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

“The reason there is a Memorial Day -the reason we are gathered here- is to remember those who made our way of life possible. They truly are the guardians of our freedom,” said Mark Keiser, commander of American Legion Post 33 in Lander.