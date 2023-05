(Riverton, WY) – The Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers has a mission of clean lands and clean bodies. They are currently raising awareness of illegal dump sites across Fremont County and will start with a community clean-up day at the Rendezvous Ponds on Sunday, May 28 at 9 am. Bags, gloves, water, and healthy snacks will be provided.

This is the first step toward bigger cleaning initiatives and hopefully a community event this summer, shared organizer Levon Jaure. h/t Levon Jaure