Coffee Time: Local musician Fiadh debuts EP this week; tune in for details about Saturday’s album release party at the LAC

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with local musician Fiadh, who will be dropping her debut EP this week and celebrating with an album release party and live performance at the Lander Art Center on Saturday, May 27. Fiadh’s album release party flyer. h/t Fiadh

In addition to Fiadh’s performance, attendees will also get to hear music from partner and collaborator Christian Wallowing Bull, as well as stand-up comedy from Coffee Time’s own Vince Tropea. Christian, Vince and Fiadh pose for an awkward album release party family photo. h/t Christian Wallowing Bull

Fiadh fills us in on the release party details, her musical journey, the songwriting process with Wallowing Bull, and what’s next for two of Fremont County’s top rising musicians.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Fiadh and Christian below!





