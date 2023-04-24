National Museum of Military Vehicles hosts free Veterans Service Fair May 27

(Dubois, WY) – A Veterans Service Fair will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. The fair is free and open to the public, and will feature over 50 organizations providing information and resources on a variety of topics important to veterans, including education and employment, healthcare, housing, financial help, mental health and wellness, and veterans’ benefits.

The fair will also feature a variety of speakers, including Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Distinguished Service Cross recipient Lee Alley, as well as several workshops and activities. Veterans are encouraged to bring their families and friends.

The event begins at 7:45 a.m. with a flag raising and performance by the Big Wind Singers from Crowheart. The group of local veterans and tribal members will present colors and sing the Shoshone Flag Song, Honor Song, and Soldier Boy.

WyomingPBS will premiere an episode of its important “State of Mind” series that focuses on veterans’ mental health. The film begins at 1 p.m. After, Emmy-Winning American independent filmmaker Mat Hames will host a guided panel discussion.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles’ new restaurant, The Canteen, will be open and serving food throughout the day. Veterans and active duty service members can tour the museum for free, and normal admission rates will apply to other visitors during the event.

The Veterans Service Fair is being organized by the Wyoming Veterans Commission and Mentor Agility, a nonprofit organization that provides coaching and mentoring services and support the Veterans Talking to Veterans program.

“We are excited to host this initiative to support our veterans,” said Dan Starks, Founder and Chairman of the National Museum of Military Vehicles. “This program aligns perfectly with our commitment to make every day Veterans Day at the museum.”

Event details are available online at: https://bit.ly/3mV4PiA