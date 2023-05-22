Fremont County DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving enforcement over Memorial Day weekend 2023

This Memorial Day weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations.

Local law enforcement will be out in force looking for impaired drivers between Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29.

The DUI Task Force would like to remind Fremont County residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

“It’s the start of summer travel, and we want to remind everybody to buckle up, watch your speed and never drive impaired,” said Chief Chris Konija of the Shoshoni Police Department. “Here in Fremont County you can expect to see additional officers, deputies and troopers over the holiday so don’t risk driving impaired. There’s just no excuse for a DUI.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

Through April, there have been 10 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County, compared to 15 at this time in 2022.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.