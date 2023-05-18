Free Fishing Day set for June 3 in Lander, Riverton & June 10 in Dubois

(Fremont County, WY) – Celebrate Wyoming’s five-star fisheries this year by fishing without a license — for free! The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day on June 3.

Each year Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — except within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park — without a fishing license.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2023 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and planning their trips with the interactive fishing guide.

Families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state beginning on Free Fishing Day. Plan to attend an event near you:

Lander – Luckey Pond from 9 am to 12:30 pm on June 3 – Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis.

Riverton – Rendezvous Ponds from 8 am to 1 pm on June 3 – Lunch provided by Kiwanis.

Dubois – Pete’s Pond from 9 am to 1 pm on June 10 – Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.