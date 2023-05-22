City of Riverton celebrating National Public Works Week with equipment, truck show on May 26

(Riverton, WY) – In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of Riverton will host an equipment and truck show, on Friday, May 26, 2023. The event will be held from noon until 3:00 pm. The event will be hosted at the City Hall parking lot. Kids, please bring your parents, and take a look at the equipment and visit with the operators that keep your city moving.

Riverton Public Works Director Brian Eggleston said, “that a similar event was held a few years ago and it was very successful. It was fun for the children and their parents, and our staff enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with the public we serve.”

The theme for this year is “Connecting the World Through Public Works.”

Advertisement

ABOUT THE City of Riverton, Public Works Department: The Public Works Department is tasked with serving the public in an effective and efficient manner. Three divisions make up the Public Works Department. The Airport Division is responsible for the operations and maintenance of Central Wyoming Regional Airport. The Operations Division is oversees the Parks, Sanitation, Streets, Weed and Pest, and the Fleet subdivisions. The Utility Division is responsible for the management of the Water Treatment Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Collections and Distribution subdivisions. The Public Works Department is the largest department in the City of Riverton.