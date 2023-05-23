Atlantic City-area campgrounds open May 26

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office will open two campgrounds near Atlantic City in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Atlantic City and Big Atlantic Gulch campgrounds will open on May 26. Because water is not yet turned on, fees will not be charged for camping.

Cottonwood Campground, located on Green Mountain on the east loop of the Green Mountain Road, remains closed until June 2 due to heavy winter snow and continuing snowmelt. This date will also give firefighters a chance to remove hazardous trees from the campground.

Advertisement

Current conditions at the Cottonwood Campground on Green Mountain, scheduled to open on June 2. (h/t BLM)

All three campgrounds are generally closed from early November through early June each year due to winter conditions and for public safety and resource protection.

The Atlantic City Campground is located 1 mile from Highway 28 on the west side of Atlantic City Road and the Big Atlantic Gulch Campground is located on the north side of the Fort Stambaugh Loop Road, one-quarter of a mile from its intersection with Atlantic City Road.

For more information, contact BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Michael Coyne at 307-332-8400.