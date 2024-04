A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Riverton, WY) – The Lander Strikers U10 Boys won their division at the Riverton Rampage Rumble this past weekend.

They joined the Lander Strikers U8 team as champions.

Coming in second place over the weekend was the Lander Strikers U14 co-ed division. U14 co-ed division (h/t Lander Strikers)

Way to go, Strikers!